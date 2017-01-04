Macy's posts disappointing holiday sales, to cut 6,200 workers and move forward with store closures

Macy's shares tumbled more than 9 percent after the market's close Wednesday after it posted disappointing holiday sales and released the locations of 68 of the 100 stores it plans to close as it looks to turn around its performance.

Macy's comparable sales fell 2.1 percent in November and December, which was at the low end of its previous guidance. It maintained its 2016 comparable sales guidance of a 2.5 percent to 3 percent decline, but expects full-year diluted earnings to be in a range of $2.95 to $3.10. It had previously been expecting $3.15 to $3.40.

Macy's shares recently changed hands at $32.60, down $3.24, or 9 percent.

As part of Wednesday's announcement Macy's said it will eliminate layers of management to cut costs and make more agile decisions. It also will work to reduce other non-payroll costs.

As a result of these steps, the company estimates its work force will be cut by 6,200.

The store closures are an attempt to reverse the downward slide in sales at its established shops, and they make good on a promise fromAugust, when the department store chain said it would close a chunk of stores to focus on its best-performing locations and its website.

As part of a strategy to streamline its portfolio, Macy's moves will save the company an estimated $550 million a year starting in 2017. The company will use these proceeds to invest an additional $250 million in its digital business, as well as the growth of its Bluemercury beauty shops, Macy's Backstage off-price stores, and China.

The company expects to record about $250 million of charges, or 50 cents per share, in fourth quarter 2016. These charges were not previously included in its earnings forecast and are in addition to the $249 million recorded in the second quarter as an estimate of asset impairment and other charges primarily related to 2016 store closings.



Fellow department store chain Kohl's also lowered its forecast for 2016 amid soft holiday sales, and now expects diluted earnings per share to between $2.92 and $2.97, short of its prior estimate of $3.12 to $3.32. Its comparable sales also fell 2.1 percent in November and December.

The weak performance at the department stores came despite recent reports that the industry's holiday season was shaping up to top previous estimates. Much of that success was driven by strong online sales growth and a burst of last-minute purchases.

The company had previously estimated it would lose roughly $1 billion in annual revenue from the planned 100 store closures, after factoring in the sales it expected to retain in nearby stores and on the web.



While nearly all the stores were cash-flow positive, "their volume and profitability in most cases have been declining steadily in recent years," Macy's President and CEO-designee Jeff Gennette said at the time.

In some cases, the stores were not performing worse than the overall fleet, but their potential value from redevelopment exceeded their value as a retail store, the company said. In other instances, the chain said it would shutter a few stores in a market where it had another location nearby.

Management previously noted that after the store closures, it would still have a physical footprint in 49 of the top 50 U.S. markets by population.



Of the 68 stores it is closing, three were shuttered mid-year, 63 will be closed in early spring, and two will be closed in the middle of the year. Three other locations were sold, or will be sold, and are being leased back. (A full list of planned store closures is below.)

The company will close about 30 additional stores over the next few years as leases or operating covenants expire or sale transactions are completed, the company said.



Under pressure by activist investor Starboard, Macy's has been taking steps to make money from its vast real estate empire.

In October, the retailer said it had sold five of its stores to General Growth Properties, including four that were offloaded in the third quarter for $46 million.

One month later, it said it had signed a contract to sell its men's flagship in San Francisco's Union Square for $250 million. At that time, it also disclosed that it had signed a contract to sell its downtown Portland, Oregon, store for $54 million.

The retailer currently has 730 Macy's stores.

Macy's announcement comes just hours after Seritage Growth Properties, the real estate investment trust that was spun off from Sears, said the department store chain exercised its right to terminate the leases on 19 unprofitable stores. They are scheduled to close in April.

Seritage made a similar announcement in September, when Sears terminated the leases on 17 unprofitable stores. Those locations were slated to close in January.