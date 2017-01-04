How to get healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act while you still can

You can pay now or pay later

Pick your plan wisely. Some more elaborate Gold and Platinum plans have higher premiums, or amounts you'll need to pay upfront each month, but they will ultimately cover more of your medical bills. If you know you have to schedule or undergo a costly procedure this year, a Gold or Platinum plan, however expensive, might still end up being the better value.

On the other hand, a Bronze or, in some cases, Silver high-deductible plan could make you eligible to take advantage of a Health Savings Account (HSA). Silver plans, which cover about 70% of healthcare costs incurred by patients, are the most popular options.

Always compare levels between insurers. A Bronze plan from one provider could actually give you more coverage than a Gold plan from another. And remember that, the lower the premium, the higher the deductibles on out-of-pocket costs that you have to fulfill before your insurance kicks in.