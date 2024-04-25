You need at least $1 million to retire comfortably in these 10 U.S. states—half are in the Northeast

On average, Americans believe they should save up around $1.46 million before retiring, per Northwestern Mutual's 2024 Planning and Progress study.

But in certain states, like Hawaii, you'd actually need more than that. The minimum amount of savings you'd need to retire in the Aloha state is $2,051,077, according to a GOBankingRates study.

The personal finance site calculates that this amount, plus Social Security benefits, would be enough to cover costs for necessities like groceries, housing, utilities, car expenses, discretionary spending and savings over a 25-year retirement.

To determine the minimum retirement savings requirements in each state, GOBankingRates examined how much Americans 65 and older spend each year on groceries, transportation, housing, utilities and health care using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey.

It also looked at each state's cost of living through the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center state-by-state cost of living index, based on the Council for Community and Economic Research survey data.

Here are the 10 states where you'd need the most to retire comfortably, according to GOBankingRates data shared with CNBC Make It.