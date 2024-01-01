Here's how long $1 million in retirement savings lasts in every state–and where it runs out the fastest

Most Americans believe they'll need to save up at least $1 million to retire comfortably. But depending on where you plan to spend your post-work years, that may or may not be enough money to sustain you.

If you plan on retiring in the United States, it's helpful to get an idea of how far you'll be able to stretch your retirement funds in different states. Retirement can often last 25 years or more, according to Fidelity, but in states with high costs of living, $1 million may not be enough to cover your expenses for that long.

GoBankingRates took a look at how long $1 million would last in every state and found it wouldn't be enough to cover 25 years of retirement expenses anywhere in the U.S.

The analysis assumed a retirement age of 65 or older and examined annual living costs in all 50 states including expenses for housing, utilities, groceries, health care and transportation. GoBankingRates used the latest available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

In Florida, $1 million would last you about 18 years, per GoBankingRates' December study. And in Hawaii, that amount would run out after around 10 years — the shortest amount of time out of every state.

On the other hand, $1 million would last you the longest period of time in Mississippi at around 22 years, the study finds. The Magnolia State also ranked as Bankrate's fifth best state to retire due to its affordability and weather, but didn't score well in the health care and overall well-being categories.

Here's how long $1 million in retirement savings lasts in every state.