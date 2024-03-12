The minimum amount of money to save in case of an emergency, according to a CFP

Experts generally say emergency savings should cover three to six months of living expenses. But after years of high inflation, this goal might seem far from attainable for many Americans.

In fact, nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults say they have no emergency savings, a recent Bankrate survey found.

If you're starting an emergency fund from scratch, don't be intimidated by the prospect of saving months' worth of expenses all at once, says Will Kellar, a certified financial planner and partner and lead advisor at Human Investing.

"Emergency savings demands a personalized approach," he says. "While the conventional wisdom endorses three to six months of living expenses, I persistently advocate that any amount is superior to none."

Kellar recommends breaking down your emergency savings goals into bite-sized amounts — and celebrating wins where you can. Start by putting aside $50 to $100 a month, he says, and work your way toward saving one month of living expenses. That's a solid starting point, Kellar says.

"An entire month of expenses serves as a buffer against immediate shocks, affording space to navigate crises without plunging into debt," he says. "Regardless of their financial situation, I urge everyone to prioritize this humble yet essential goal."