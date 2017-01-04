76 injured in Long Island Rail Road train derailment in Brooklyn, NY

Seventy-six people were reported injured after a Long Island Rail Road train derailed on Wednesday morning at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, New York.



The New York City Fire Department said all injuries reported are non-life threatening.

Pictures on Twitter showed the train was tipped slightly to the side.

Atlantic Terminal, formerly known as Flatbush Avenue station, is the westernmost stop on the Long Island Rail Road's Atlantic Branch. It is located near Flatbush and Atlantic avenues in Brooklyn.

The LIRR operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all holidays, with service intervals varying by destination and time of day, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. It is the busiest commuter railroad in North America, carrying an average of 301,000 customers each weekday.

A passenger on the train described the crash to WNBC, saying they heard a loud boom, then train doors opened.

"I don't know, all I remember is being on the floor," a woman said.

The derailment comes months after a commuter train crashed into a station at a major transit hub for Manhattan, killing one person and injuring 108 including the engineer.



New York City's official emergency notification system reported transit delays and closures near the avenues.

CNBC has reached out to the FBI and MTA for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.