Here are the 52 public companies that make the most money from the federal government

President-elect Donald Trump can influence stock prices and change corporate plans simply by tweeting, and few companies are as dependent on the government as the big government contractors.
About 61 entities earned $1 billion or more from federal contracts in the 2015 fiscal year, and 34 of those are publicly traded companies, according to data from the federal procurement data system. As you would expect, the biggest recipients are defense contractors, which already had good reason to watch Trump closely after he was involved in a deal to keep Carrier jobs in Indiana.
Companies like Lockheed Martin may top the list at $36 billion in contractual obligations, but companies across several other industries are getting a huge amount of their revenue from the government, according to data from the federal system and FactSet.