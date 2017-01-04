Trump, fintech win big among top 10 financial terms of 2016

Each new year brings a slew of new Top 10 lists, from best songs and worst breakups to the top words and terms in the prior 12 months. So what new or newly popular phrases were on investors' lips in 2016? Finance news and education site Investopedia released its list of the top 10 financial terms of last year — and President-elect Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, and tech lingo both had a big impact.
"Trump's legacy is yet to be determined, but his impact on investing and economic policy is unmistakable," said Caleb Silver, editor in chief at Investopedia. "Throughout 2016, users have flocked to terms related to Donald Trump and some of his proposed policies.
"This year's list of terms is a window into the topics that will drive investment strategies in 2017."