Trump, fintech win big among top 10 financial terms of 2016

According to Investopedia, the Top 10 terms of 2016 were:

10. Calexit. "Hopping on the bandwagon of buzzwords like "Grexit" and "Brexit," a group known as Yes California is trying to garner support for California to secede from the U.S.," said Investopedia's editors. "Hillary Clinton has the hearts of the majority of Californians, but with Donald Trump's surprising victory, the group plans to place an initiative on the 2018 ballot, which if passed would call for an independence referendum the following year."

9. NAFTA. "Donald Trump called it a disaster and the worst trade deal the U.S. has ever signed. With significant spikes in interest at each major juncture in the election season, the term 'North American Free Trade Agreement' (NAFTA) peaked when it tripled in popularity after the election. NAFTA, which lowers trade restrictions between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, was signed by president Bill Clinton in December 1993."

8. Trumpflation. "When Trump won the presidency on November 8, markets began to indicate that higher inflation was on the way. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds spiked, and the Federal Reserve said on December 14 that the risk of inflation in 2017 is 'considerable.' Is this because of Trump, or is it simple economics now that the U.S. has finally recovered from the financial crisis of 2008?"