7 career habits that could make or break you in 2017

With each new year comes new goals. But meaning to "exercise more" or "do better at work" isn't enough.

If you really want to exercise more, you have to schedule time to go to the gym. And if you really want to do better at work, advice from career strategists, CEOs, and successful business leaders can help.



Here are seven of their best tips:



1. Connect more with people



Even Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg is resolving to do more connecting in person this year.

But networking doesn't have to be formal or even time-consuming. With just 45 seconds, according to networking expert, writer and investor J. Kelly Hoey, you could create valuable connections.