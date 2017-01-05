There no need to wait on the outcome of the debate in Washington over health care. You can cut your medical costs right now.

Last year, employers predicted that health-care expenses would grow by an average of 5 percent in 2017, according to a survey by the National Business Group on Health, a Washington-based organization that represents large employers. The group polled 133 employers.

These higher costs are passed on to you in the form of premium increases and rising deductibles at work-based plans.