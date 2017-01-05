Asia set to open lower, following US losses, Toyota shares eyed

Futures pointed to a lower open for Asian markets on Friday with automaker Toyota likely to come under pressure in Japan following a tweet by President-elect Donald Trump on its Mexico plans as well as the broad market from a stronger yen overnight.



Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,480 and Osaka futures were at 19,430, pointing to a lower open for the Japanese market. The Nikkei Stock Average finished the Thursday session at 19,520.69.



The yen strengthened to 115.45 against the dollar on Friday morning Asia time, from levels above 118.00 earlier in the week.



Shares of Japanese automaker Toyota will be closely watched in Tokyo, after Trump rebuked the company on Twitter. Trump threatened Toyota with a large border tax if it builds a new plant outside the U.S.



In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 traded near flat in early trade, up 0.06 percent.