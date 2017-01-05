    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia set to open lower, following US losses, Toyota shares eyed

    Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

    Futures pointed to a lower open for Asian markets on Friday with automaker Toyota likely to come under pressure in Japan following a tweet by President-elect Donald Trump on its Mexico plans as well as the broad market from a stronger yen overnight.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,480 and Osaka futures were at 19,430, pointing to a lower open for the Japanese market. The Nikkei Stock Average finished the Thursday session at 19,520.69.

    The yen strengthened to 115.45 against the dollar on Friday morning Asia time, from levels above 118.00 earlier in the week.

    Shares of Japanese automaker Toyota will be closely watched in Tokyo, after Trump rebuked the company on Twitter. Trump threatened Toyota with a large border tax if it builds a new plant outside the U.S.

    In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 traded near flat in early trade, up 0.06 percent.

    In the currency market, the dollar retreated to the 101 handle against a basket of currencies, from levels above 103.60 reached earlier in the week. At 6:49 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar index traded at 101.40.

    Among other currency majors, the Australian dollar fetched $0.7340, while the euro traded at $1.0599.

    Tapas Strickland, an economist at the National Australia Bank, suggested in a morning note the moves in the global currency market on Thursday were likely in reaction to China's attempts to stabilize capital outflows.

    On Thursday, China's yuan climbed at its fastest pace against the greenback in a year in offshore trade, offering some relief to a currency bedeviled by capital outflow concerns recently.

    The dollar fetched as little as 6.8071 yuan in intraday, offshore trade on Thursday, the pair's lowest since November. By contrast, the onshore yuan traded at 6.8952 against the dollar.

    "These moves caused a massive spike in (offshore yuan) and (onshore yuan) funding costs, which has led to a liquidation of long dollar/off-shore yuan and dollar/on-shore yuan positions," Strickland said.

    Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 19,899.29. The S&P 500 dropped 1.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to end at 2,269, while the Nasdaq rose 10.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 5,487.94.

    — Leslie Shaffer contributed to this report.

