Cramer says right now is the right time for Arconic

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Vodafone Group: "I like Vodafone ... I like Credit Suisse by the way, I like Vodafone, I like Barclays. I'm going to put that in as part of my European basket."

U.S. Silica Holdings: "No, I'm not going to buy the sand stocks ... I can tell you that my charitable trust owns Schlumberger. Yes, it's time to own the best."

Encana: "I like Encana. You know why? Because Encana just raised its production guidance and I've been waiting for that to happen."

Arconic: "I think Arconic is right. When I saw those auto sales the other day when I think about the fact that the airplane business, that's another big part of their business that's good. Gas turbine business is good. Bottle canning just OK, but I happen to think that Arconic — remember that's the old Alcoa, the new Alcoa is the one that is spun off as a commodity — I think that Arconic, run by Klaus Kleinfeld is going to be a winner. My charitable trust continues to buy the stock and we suggested it to club members just yesterday. It is time."

AdvanSix: "It is [gaining momentum] because the resin business is good. It was always a good business, it just didn't fit in to what Dave Cote [CEO] wanted to have. I want you to hold on to that stock."