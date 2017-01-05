Maltesers uses ‘chocolate’ braille on UK billboard advertising

Mars brand Maltesers has used model chocolates to create a braille poster to champion diversity in advertising.

The advert, which appears on a London bus shelter, spells out the words: "Caught a really fast bus once, turns out it was a fire engine."

The words used for the campaign slogan came from a blind woman from Glasgow, Michelle, who took part in a focus group held by Maltesers and disability charity Scope.

An audio message accompanies the poster and directs people to Maltesers' Facebook page, where the message is translated so that sighted people can understand it.