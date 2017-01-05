Consumer electronics giant Samsung on Friday predicted a near 50 percent jump in its fourth-quarter operating profit, as its components business likely offset declines in its mobile unit.

In a regulatory filing, Samsung said it expected consolidated operating profit for the October-December 2016 quarter to be 9.2 trillion won ($7.8 billion), up from the 6.14 trillion a year earlier, and beating a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate forecast of 8.2 trillion won.

The fourth quarter number, if realized, would be the highest profit figure in three years, Reuters said.



Investors reacted positively to the guidance, with Samsung shares climbing more than 2 percent in morning trade on Friday, beating the broader benchmark index.



"Semiconductor division should be the main source for better-than-expected earnings," Daniel Yoo, head of global strategy at Kiwoom Securities, told CNBC's "The Rundown" before the earnings guidance was released.



Samsung's components business supplies memory chips and display panels to other companies, including prominent smartphone makers such as Apple.