    Samsung Electronics expects 50% jump in fourth-quarter operating profit despite Note 7 debacle

    Will Samsung semiconductors save the day?   

    Consumer electronics giant Samsung on Friday predicted a near 50 percent jump in its fourth-quarter operating profit, as its components business likely offset declines in its mobile unit.

    In a regulatory filing, Samsung said it expected consolidated operating profit for the October-December 2016 quarter to be 9.2 trillion won ($7.8 billion), up from the 6.14 trillion a year earlier, and beating a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate forecast of 8.2 trillion won.

    The fourth quarter number, if realized, would be the highest profit figure in three years, Reuters said.

    Investors reacted positively to the guidance, with Samsung shares climbing more than 2 percent in morning trade on Friday, beating the broader benchmark index.

    "Semiconductor division should be the main source for better-than-expected earnings," Daniel Yoo, head of global strategy at Kiwoom Securities, told CNBC's "The Rundown" before the earnings guidance was released.

    Samsung's components business supplies memory chips and display panels to other companies, including prominent smartphone makers such as Apple.

    Visitors play a game with the virtual reality head-mounted Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus at Le Grand Palais on December 15, 2016 in Paris, France.

    Yoo added that a combination of higher memory chip prices, increased volume due to greater demand and a sharp depreciation of the Korean won could see the components business post strong numbers for the fourth quarter.

    By contrast, performance of the mobile business is expected to remain sluggish for the quarter, though Samsung booked a sharp 96 percent on-year decline in operating profit in the third quarter, following its bungled Galaxy Note 7 recall last year.

    Problems with the Galaxy Note 7 handsets began just days after its launch in August, with reports of some phones catching fire. In early September, Samsung issued recalls of Note 7 handsets, offering replacements. But shortly after, reports suggested the replacement devices were also catching fire, leading to Samsung permanently discontinuing the model.

    In October, the electronics giant said it expected to take a 2.5 trillion won profit hit for the quarter and another 1 trillion won for the January-March quarter. Samsung has yet to disclose the reasons why the devices were catching fire.

    "Looking into the first quarter of 2017, earnings should show a slight decline because there might be some delay in the Galaxy S8 phone introduction," said Yoo, adding the new flagship phone would likely arrive in April.

    Analysts expect the introduction of the new S8 handset could see the mobile business bounce back.

    For the full year, Samsung expects a 10 percent on-year increase in operating profit and revenue at 201.54 trillion won.

