Self-made millionaire: Forget skipping Starbucks. Here are 5 real ways to get rich

Too many people out there are offering ridiculous ideas on how you can become rich.



I can promise you that will not get rich by skipping your daily latte. Look, if you don't have income then there is no money to save. Don't let anyone give you the idea that you need to skip your Starbucks coffee and save $3 a day and that will somehow turn into a fortune.



You can skip your $5 Starbucks every day and save $10,000 over the next five years, but if you think $10,000 is going to change your life, you're not just broke, you're being stupid. Of course you should spend less than you earn, but if you make $50,000 a year with a couple of kids, what money is there left over to save?



If you are serious about getting rich, you need to get your mind focused on income. Increase your income enough and you will be able to save something substantial.

Here are 5 non-fiction tips you can use that will actually get you to millionaire status:

