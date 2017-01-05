Sony PlayStation 4 sales rise to 53.4 million after holiday boost

Sony sold 6.2 million units of its PlayStation 4 console during the holiday season, bringing the total global sales to 53.4 million units in the three years since it was launched, the company said on Thursday.

The figure, calculated between 20 November and January 1, marks an almost 9 percent rise from the 5.7 million units it sold in roughly the same period a year ago. The last figures Sony gave were on December 7 when it said it had exceeded 50 million PS4 sales. It's important to note that this was during the holiday period so included some of the sales that had happened.

PlayStation 4 software sales during the 2016 holiday period reached more than 50.4 million copies globally through digital downloads of games or those sold in retail stores.