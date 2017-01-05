Why the $2 trillion problem of regulation is much harder to fix than Trump expects

President-elect Donald Trump has said that government regulation is a $2 trillion problem that hurts small businesses, and he claims to have a simple solution.

"I will formulate a rule which says that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated," says Trump in a November YouTube speech outlining his policy plans for his first 100 days as president.

To help him achieve the goal, Trump has tapped investor activist Carl Icahn to be his unofficial czar of regulation.

"It's time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: Create jobs and support communities," says Icahn, in a written statement announcing his appointment. "President-elect Trump is serious about helping American families, and regulatory reform will be a critical component of making America work again."

He might find that harder to do than he expects. Here's why.