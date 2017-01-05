Stocks mixed after economic data deluge; Dow 20,000 in focus

    BREAKING:  Spokesman says Trump is not planning to restructure spy agencies

    U.S. equities traded mixed, as investors parsed through a series of economic data while the Dow Jones industrial average tried to reach 20,000 for the first time.

    The Dow Jones industrial average chopped around breakeven, with Travelers contributing the most losses and Visa the most gains. The S&P 500 slipped 0.05 percent, with utilities lagging. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.2 percent.

    "We are bumping against that 20,000 level and we've been doing that for a while," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "I think we all knew that, as the Dow got closer and closer [to 20,000], it would have some trouble breaking above it." He also said the 30-stock index faced similar difficulty when it was trying to break above 10,000 for the first time in the late 1990s.

    The Dow closed about 60 points below the milestone mark on Wednesday.

    Investors also digested several pieces of economic data. First, ADP said private employers added 153,000 jobs last month, considerably below thee expected 170,000. Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims came in at 235,000, below a consensus estimate of 260,000.

    "Bottom line, as stated, job growth continues to slow as is typical in an aged recovery," Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, said in a note. "While there are still plenty of able bodied workers on the sidelines, for those realistically looking for work, it's getting tougher and tougher to find the right, qualified (and motivated person)."

    Other economic data released Thursday includes the December IHS Markit services PMI, which came in at 53.99, below November's print of 54.6. The ISM nonmanufacturing index, meanwhile, hit 57.2, above a consensus estimate of 56.6. A number above 50 indicates expansion within the sector, and a number below 50 shows contraction.

    Also on Thursday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams is set to appear on CNBC at 1 p.m. ET.

    U.S. Treasurys rose broadly, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.419 percent, while the short-term two-year note yield slipped to 1.206 percent, as traders and investors continued to digest the minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

    The minutes, released Wednesday afternoon, showed the central bank is concerned that fiscal stimulus could lead to rates rising at a faster pace.

    The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, fell 0.68 percent against a basket of currencies, pulling back further from a 14-year high hit earlier this week. In turn, the yen rose against the greenback to trade at 115.9.

    "The threat of Donald Trump's proposed fiscal policies falling short of market expectations has exposed the Greenback to downside risks," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, in a note. "Although Wednesday's hawkish Fed minutes reinforced some speculations of the central bank raising US rates this year, the substantial uncertainty over how Trump's policies may impact the US economy could keep investors on edge."

    Meanwhile, in Mexico, the country's central bank said it is selling U.S. dollars after the peso hit an all-time low against the greenback on Wednesday. The Mexican peso spiked violently against the dollar at around 8 a.m. ET, last trading more than 0.5 percent higher.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    On tap this week:

    Earnings: Ruby Tuesday, PriceSmart

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10 a.m. ISM nonmanufacturing

    Friday

    Earnings: Azz

    8:30 a.m. Employment

    8:30 a.m. International trade

    10 a.m. Factory orders

    11:15 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    1:00 p.m. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker

    3:30 p.m. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan

    Saturday

    11:15 a.m. Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell at AEA annual meeting

    11:15 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at AEA

