Stocks mixed after economic data deluge; Dow 20,000 in focus

U.S. equities traded mixed, as investors parsed through a series of economic data while the Dow Jones industrial average tried to reach 20,000 for the first time.

The Dow Jones industrial average chopped around breakeven, with Travelers contributing the most losses and Visa the most gains. The S&P 500 slipped 0.05 percent, with utilities lagging. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.2 percent.

"We are bumping against that 20,000 level and we've been doing that for a while," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "I think we all knew that, as the Dow got closer and closer [to 20,000], it would have some trouble breaking above it." He also said the 30-stock index faced similar difficulty when it was trying to break above 10,000 for the first time in the late 1990s.

The Dow closed about 60 points below the milestone mark on Wednesday.

Investors also digested several pieces of economic data. First, ADP said private employers added 153,000 jobs last month, considerably below thee expected 170,000. Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims came in at 235,000, below a consensus estimate of 260,000.

"Bottom line, as stated, job growth continues to slow as is typical in an aged recovery," Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, said in a note. "While there are still plenty of able bodied workers on the sidelines, for those realistically looking for work, it's getting tougher and tougher to find the right, qualified (and motivated person)."