2016 was a terrible year for stock picking, and 2017 may not get much better

Professional stock pickers just wrapped up one of their worst years ever, and the look ahead doesn't seem a whole lot better.

By now it's becoming a familiar refrain: This will be the year of the stock picker, right along with the "Great Rotation" of investor money from bonds to stocks. Neither has happened during the course of the bull market, however, and 2016 was no exception.

Fewer than 1 in 5 large-cap active managers — 19 percent — produced returns that beat the Russell 1000 market index, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The average fund had an 8.4 percent return for the full year; the index rose 9.7 percent. The beat rate was even worse against the S&P 500 at 18 percent.

From a broad perspective, it should have been a good year for stock pickers.

Correlations, or the tendency for stocks to move up and down together, loosened and dispersion, or the difference in returns between sectors, went up.

What it came down to, though, were simply bad bets.