    U.S. News

    9 people shot, 3 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport: Local police

    A passenger photo of travelers disembarking when the shooting began at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Passenger commented ""We are safe. Plane had just landed and about half of plane had gotten off. We're at back of plane. Suddenly an announcement came over speaker for everyone to get back on plane and take seats."
    Shooter in custody after Ft. Lauderdale Airport incident   

    Nine people have been shot and at least three are dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, local law enforcement and federal officials told NBC News.

    The shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time, law enforcement officials said. The airport tweeted that the incident took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.

    Hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac. The airport tweeted that all services are temporarily suspended and passengers should contact their air carrier about flight information.

    The airport has four terminals and serves more than 73,000 travelers every day. It ranks 21st in the U.S. in total passenger traffic, with more than 650 commercial flights a day.

    An emergency responder on scene at Fort Lauderdale as reported shots fired.
    Photo: Eric Wittbrodt
    An emergency responder on scene at Fort Lauderdale as reported shots fired.

    Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer — who was at the airport at the time — tweeted about the shooting.

    The FBI told CNBC it is aware of the situation and is in contact with local authorities, but no further information was available at the time.

    The Broward County Sheriff confirmed the shooting at the airport, saying multiple people are dead and one subject is in custody.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

    —NBC News contributed to this report.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...