9 people shot, 3 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport: Local police

Nine people have been shot and at least three are dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, local law enforcement and federal officials told NBC News.

The shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time, law enforcement officials said. The airport tweeted that the incident took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.

Hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac. The airport tweeted that all services are temporarily suspended and passengers should contact their air carrier about flight information.

The airport has four terminals and serves more than 73,000 travelers every day. It ranks 21st in the U.S. in total passenger traffic, with more than 650 commercial flights a day.