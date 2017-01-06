Back to Work: Labor reports show bleeding has stopped in America's oil and gas fields

The extraction industry is one part of the country's oil and natural gas sector, which also includes drilling and support activities. Extraction jobs include everything from geoscientists and engineers to roustabouts and wellhead pumpers. It's a bellwether job category because steady employment in extraction can bode well for the other parts of the sector.

There is also good news when it comes to layoffs in the energy industry.

While job cuts by U.S.-headquartered energy companies surged 14 percent to 107,714 this year, more than two-thirds of those reductions happened in the first half of the year, according to global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

In the second half of the year, about 20 percent of the roughly 30,500 energy layoffs were announced by companies focused on renewable energy such as solar power.

The latter part of 2016 saw oil prices stabilize in the $40 to $50 a barrel range as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries talked about cutting production. OPEC and other producers then agreed to do just that late last year.

"Oil companies may once again start to expand in 2017. Ironically, the only obstacle in their way may be a shortage of skilled workers," Challenger, Gray & Christmas CEO John Challenger said in the firms monthly report.

"When the last boom got underway, oil firms had the luxury of building their work forces amid high unemployment across the nation. Before the most recent downturn, drilling firms were already struggling to find workers."