How Richard Branson, Lary Ellison, and 34 other top execs stay in shape

Mark Cuban, self-made billionaire and owner of the the Dallas Mavericks
Jesse D. Garrabrant | Getty Images
The most successful people make time for exercise, even if it means waking up at dawn.

"I definitely can achieve twice as much by keeping fit," self-made billionaire Richard Branson tells FourHourBodyPress. "It keeps the brain functioning well."

Science is in his corner: Studies show that exercise can help you out professionally.

Branson, who wakes up at 5:00 AM to work out, is far from the only successful individual who prioritizes fitness. Marketplace lender Funding Circle has created an infographic that highlights the routines of dozens of today's top business leaders, from Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to media guru Oprah Winfrey.

Read on for a healthy dose of inspiration.

