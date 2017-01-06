DECLASSIFIED: Read full intelligence report on Russia interfering with US election

The U.S. intelligence community on Friday accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 election in its strongest terms yet, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering a campaign to undermine faith in the electoral process and developing a "clear preference" for President-elect Donald Trump.

The findings came in an unclassified report released Friday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that goes into the most detail yet on what it calls Russian meddling in the U.S. election. President Barack Obama previously called for a full review and report on Russia's role in the election.

"We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump," the report said, adding that intelligence agencies have "high confidence" in that assessment.

The report comes after the Obama administration late last month sanctioned nine entities and individuals it believes were involved in the alleged meddling, straining tensions with Moscow ahead of the start of Trump's term. Trump has consistently denied that Russia directed a cyberattack on the Democratic National Committee, seeing the allegations as an attempt to discredit him.

After a briefing with top intelligence officials Friday, Trump did not say whether he agreed with their assessment that Russia tried to influence the election, but acknowledged that Russia and others have mounted cyberattacks against the U.S. He insisted that recent hacks did not affect the election outcome.

The intelligence community in a statement Friday said it "did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election." It added that it did not believe vote tallying equipment was targeted or compromised.

The DNI report said the Russian strategy "blends covert intelligence operations — such as cyber activity — with overt efforts by Russian Government agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid social media users or 'trolls.'" It said the intelligence community assessed "with high confidence" that Russian military intelligence used a persona and another platform to release information obtained in cyberattacks to media outlets and WikiLeaks.

Russia has denied directing an effort to influence the U.S. election process.

The report said that Putin sought to "undermine the U.S.-led liberal democratic order, the promotion of which Putin and other senior Russian leaders view as a threat to Russia and Putin's regime." It said that Putin tried to discredit Clinton in particular because he blamed her since 2011 for "inciting mass protests against his regime."

Read the full report below: