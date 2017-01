French cosmetics giant L'Oréal launched a smart hairbrush at this January's CES, a consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. Known as the Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings, the device vibrates if users are brushing too hard and uses a microphone to detect breaking hair. Data is logged on an app which suggests haircare tips and recommends L'Oréal's Kérastase hair products.



