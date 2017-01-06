Ebert, 48, mainly works alone in his home office, though he sometimes hires developers to help with big projects. He is married, but preferred not to discuss his personal life.

"I enjoy solving problems and I've always been financially inclined since I was a kid," said Ebert, who declined to disclose how much he makes from Dinkytown.net. "I like to keep the focus on one thing and do that one thing really well."

Over the past few years, he has reworked his calculators so they function smoothly on mobile devices. He estimates he builds a new financial tool about every other month for clients. All of his calculators are available for free at Dinkytown.net and he personally answers user feedback by email.

His most popular calculator is one that automatically generates an estimated amortization schedule for a mortgage.

"What our members like about the calculator is that it helps them quickly figure out how much house they can afford, which is essential when you take out a mortgage," said Michael Toner, who manages digital channels for Navy Federal. "Online calculators are valuable to our efforts to improve financial literacy among our members and one of the most popular parts of our website and mobile app."

Ebert's favorite tool is the retirement planner because it gives one a solid estimate and only requires users to enter in eight numbers.

Not all of Ebert's creations are hits. His least-used tool determines the gain or loss if you have repossessed personal property from a deferred payment sale. "It is a great calculator, but it isn't popular due to its extremely specialized audience," he said.