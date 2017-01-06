More from FA Playbook:

Yes, Social Security is in some trouble, but it's backed by the entity that prints the money. Younger generations absolutely should expect to see the age at which they can receive Social Security rise, the amount they receive be reduced if they have higher incomes in retirement and a general devaluation of the dollar (thanks to all the money printing). But you shouldn't expect a generation of politicians who need your vote to go back on the pledge of Social Security. It'll be worth less, but it'll be there.

And today, while they may not be saving enough, 61 percent of Americans are saving something for retirement. Information has been democratized, and we have access to a host of low-cost brokerage firms and investment options.

If anything, there may be so much information and so many different options that the inaction of Americans is a result of analysis paralysis. Therefore, here are three ways to help you make the most of the retirement reality:

1. Contribute: It was never a good idea to abdicate the responsibility of saving for your future to anyone else. The grandfatherly wisdom of (giving and) saving 10 percent of our income isn't new. And, believe it or not, it still works.