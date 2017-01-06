This is the 'best wage growth we've seen in the recovery,' US Labor Secretary Thomas Perez says

Labor Sec. Perez: Best wage growth we're seen in recovery 1 Hour Ago | 02:46

The lift in December's average hourly earnings of 2.9 percent was the best in the recovery and nicely tied up the Obama administration's legacy, U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez told CNBC on Friday.

"The wage growth is the best wage growth we've seen in the recovery," the outgoing Labor chief told "Squawk on the Street." "I'm heartened by the wage growth we've seen not just in this report, but in the recent trend data, and we've got to continue to sustain that progress."

Friday's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that nonfarm payrolls grew by 156,000 in December, missing economists' expectations of 178,000. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.7 percent.

The gain brought 2016's total added jobs to 2.2 million, down about half a million from last year. The report also showed a bump in wages, which grew by 10 cents to $26 after November's slide.

