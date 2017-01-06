Tillerson knows what's good for Exxon but maybe not for US, House Dem Whip Hoyer says

Donald Trump's Cabinet picks lack experience and expertise in the complex issues that are key to success in running their agencies, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer told CNBC on Friday.



The Maryland Democrat singled out former Exxon Mobil chief Rex Tillerson, the president-elect's choice for secretary of State.



"I'm sure Mr. Tillerson is a very able individual," Hoyer told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "But one of his problems is he's dealt not so much on the foreign policy issues ... as he has with the economics issues."



"The welfare of his corporation" has been his focus, "as opposed to necessarily the welfare of his country," the congressman said.

Tillerson faces a contentious confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill later this month — not only on his experience but also his perceived close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he's negotiated business deals concerning Exxon.