Trump has called for the U.S. Trade Representative to bring trade cases against China and has said he wants to label the No. 2 global economy a currency manipulator.



The president-elect is viewed by many Chinese as first and foremost a negotiator — someone who uses strong words up front but then follows with more mellow action. Chinese business leaders speaking the weekend after the election were confident that as a businessman, Trump would enact policies that are ultimately favorable for both China and the U.S. That sentiment remained the same at Thursday's gathering of Chinese academics and finance professionals.



"The U.S.-China relationship is vital," said Huang Haizhou, managing director and management committee member at the China International Capital Corp. (CICC). They are "the number one and number two economies of the world."



China was the United States' largest supplier of imported goods in 2015, and the third-largest goods export market for the U.S., according to an estimate from the U.S. Trade Representative website.



Many critics say companies in China have unfair advantages thanks to government support from Beijing. Previous U.S. presidential candidates have talked about increasing pressure on China, but then toned down their stance after taking office. For example, President Barack Obama said during his 2008 campaign that China's huge trade surplus with the United States is "directly related to its manipulation of its currency's value." But in his eight years as president, the U.S. never put the manipulator label on China.



"The narrative about the tensions has a life [of] its own," one version in China and another outside, said Zha Daojiong, professor in the school of international studies at Peking University.



When "you really come back to what's going on on the ground … there's not really much that's causing concern," he said. He added that professional groups in both China and the United States should do more to "to inform policymakers to help temper some of these tendencies to fight the situation."