To a group of leading Chinese economists, President-elect Donald Trump's tough talk on China is likely just that — talk.
Trump has tapped a group of outspoken China critics for key trade roles, including the author of a book called "Death by China," and a lawyer who's fought against China dumping steel into the U.S. market. To many U.S.-based analysts and lawyers, the announcements indicate that Trump is serious about getting tough on China.
But the tone among Chinese thinkers was more placid on Thursday at an event on China's economy that was hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.
"I think there's room for common ground to come to mutual understanding," said Justin Lin, director at the Center for New Structural Economics at Peking University, and the former chief economist at the World Bank.
"In the campaign, some people always use rhetoric to win the election, but I am confident that when it comes to reality, what's good for China is good for the U.S.," Lin said.