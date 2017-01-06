    BREAKING:  US stocks open mostly flat after jobs report release

    U.S. equities opened mostly flat on Friday following the release of key employment data.

    The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in December, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists polled by Reuters expected an increase of 178,000. The unemployment rate came in at 4.7 percent, in line with expectations.

    Stock futures ticked higher following the release. Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, said he thinks the reaction should have been stronger "This report is very good," he said. "The fantastic thing here is the jump in hourly wages." Average hourly wages rose 10 cents to $26, representing a 2.9 percent annualized gain.

    Regarding the headline jobs growth number, Arone said it is natural to see jobs being created at a slower pace when unemployment is so low. Other data due Friday include November factory orders, scheduled for release at 10 a.m. ET.

    Treasury prices, erased slight gains following the employment data release, with the 10-year note yield rising to 2.397 percent and the two-year note yield climbing to 1.202 percent.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    "Treasuries sold off after the number because I think they are honing in on the better private sector upward revision to October and November which offset the December miss," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

    Stocks and Treasury yields have skyrocketed since President-elect Donald Trump's victory amid the prospects of looser regulations in certain sectors, lower tax rates and fiscal stimulus. Since then, major economic data have taken a backseat to transition-related news and investors assessing whether Trump's proposed policies will take effect.

    "One of the ways we've been describing 2017 is 'the new abnormal,'" said State Street's Arone, noting that investors are now paying more attention to fiscal policy rather than monetary policy.

    Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rebounded, rising 0.46 percent against six other currencies, a day after falling sharply. The euro dropped 0.4 percent against the greenback to $1.05 and the yen slid around 1 percent to 116.6.

    On tap this week:

    Friday

    Earnings: Azz

    10 a.m. Factory orders

    11:15 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    1:00 p.m. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker

    3:30 p.m. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan

    Saturday

    11:15 a.m. Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell at AEA annual meeting

    11:15 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at AEA

