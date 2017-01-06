US stocks open mostly flat after jobs report release

U.S. equities opened mostly flat on Friday following the release of key employment data.

The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in December, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists polled by Reuters expected an increase of 178,000. The unemployment rate came in at 4.7 percent, in line with expectations.



Stock futures ticked higher following the release. Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, said he thinks the reaction should have been stronger "This report is very good," he said. "The fantastic thing here is the jump in hourly wages." Average hourly wages rose 10 cents to $26, representing a 2.9 percent annualized gain.

Regarding the headline jobs growth number, Arone said it is natural to see jobs being created at a slower pace when unemployment is so low. Other data due Friday include November factory orders, scheduled for release at 10 a.m. ET.

Treasury prices, erased slight gains following the employment data release, with the 10-year note yield rising to 2.397 percent and the two-year note yield climbing to 1.202 percent.