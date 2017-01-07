President-elect Donald Trump's surprising rise to power has been attributed in large part to his ability to twist both positive and negative attention for his own gain.

Apparently, even the Obama White House was not immune to his media sway.

In 2015 and 2016, as the two candidates were gearing up for a tight presidential contest, White House staffers tweeted about Donald Trump more than 250 times, according to a CNBC analysis of tweets from a new archive of official social media accounts released by the administration late last week. At the same time, the White House tweeted about Democratic contender Hillary Clinton less than 100 times.

The White House started tweeting and retweeting Trump criticism at the end of 2015, upping its Trump tweet count in the spring of 2016 as the candidate gained steam in the primaries.

After Trump was the official nominee, the White House seemed to rethink its social media strategy, directing more attention towards the former Secretary of State.

In response to an inquiry from CNBC, a spokesperson said that "White House tweeters have communications and legal guidelines to follow for official accounts. This has been consistent from the beginning, and there were no changes in this policy through the presidential election"