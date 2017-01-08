Last Friday on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average reached a new all-time intraday high, coming within 0.37 points of hitting the elusive 20,000 mark, before closing up 0.32 percent at 19,963.8. TheS&P 500 rose 0.35 percent at 2,276.9 while the Nasdaq compositeclosed up 0.6 percent at 5,521.06, both closing at record highs.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, last traded at 102.25. It had traded at a range of 101.3 to 103.82 last week.

Against the dollar, the yen fetched 117.12 while the Australian dollar stood at $0.7294.

In energy news, oil prices rose slightly on Friday during U.S. hours, with Brent futures up 21 cents at $57.10 a barrel, while 100279044 futures were up 23 cents at $53.99.

— Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

