    Australian shares were off to a good start to the week in early trading on Monday, following the Dow Jones at the close last week when it came within inches of hitting the 20,000 mark.

    The ASX 200 traded up 0.16 percent at 5,758 in early trade, led by its energy and financial sub-indexes.

    Japanese bourses are closed for a holiday.

    Last Friday on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average reached a new all-time intraday high, coming within 0.37 points of hitting the elusive 20,000 mark, before closing up 0.32 percent at 19,963.8. TheS&P 500 rose 0.35 percent at 2,276.9 while the Nasdaq compositeclosed up 0.6 percent at 5,521.06, both closing at record highs.

    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, last traded at 102.25. It had traded at a range of 101.3 to 103.82 last week.

    Against the dollar, the yen fetched 117.12 while the Australian dollar stood at $0.7294.

    In energy news, oil prices rose slightly on Friday during U.S. hours, with Brent futures up 21 cents at $57.10 a barrel, while 100279044 futures were up 23 cents at $53.99.

