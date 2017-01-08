Intel CEO reveals how he almost got himself fired 25 years ago

Twenty-five years ago, the man who is now CEO of the world's largest maker of computer chips was an engineer at the company.

And he made an error that almost got him fired.

"I wiped out the output of an entire factory for a week," Intel CEO Brian Krzanich told Fortt Knox podcast in an interview. "I'm lucky to be employed at Intel, sometimes I say."

Instead of dooming him, his handling of the problem influenced the company culture, helping to birth a system called "Copy Exactly" that's become part of its identity. Krzanich went on to make a name for himself as the executive responsible for all of Intel's factories, a job that prepared him to be CEO.

It happened in the 1990s; Krzanich was in his early 30s. At the time, Intel was just beginning to hit its stride with a strategy that would make it the world's top supplier of chips for personal computers. His job was to transfer the chip manufacturing process from one facility in New Mexico to the one next door.

It didn't work. Production ground to a halt. And for an agonizingly long time, he had no idea why.