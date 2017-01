In China, igniting "Star Wars " fever appears to be a goal far, far away for Disney.

Underscoring how perhaps The Force was not particularly strong with this country, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" opened to a fairly tepid $31 million over three days at the Chinese box office this weekend, according to comScore.

That was about 60 percent of what "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" grossed in its first two days in the country a year ago, comScore said.