Asian markets started Tuesday on the back foot, after the Dow retreated further from the 20,000 mark and oil prices plunged as much as 4 percent overnight.

Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.46 percent in early trade, weighed heavily by losses in its energy sub-index as oil prices plunge.

Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 opened down 0.2 percent, like due to the yen's strength.

Shares of Toyota were down 0.14 percent to 6,922 yen each, after itsNorth American Chief Executive Jim Lentz announced on Monday that it would invest $10 billion over the next five years in the U.S. to meet demand and upgrade plants and build more fuel-efficient models.The Japanese automaker has recently been criticized by President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter for shifting the production of its Corolla to Mexico from Canada.

But Toyota's Lentz said in an interview at the Detroit auto show that this investment was not in response to Trumps' latest tweet, but part of Toyota's business strategy.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was down 0.26 percent in opening trade.

South Korean electronic giants LG and Samsung consider building U.S. factories for the production of home appliances to appease Trump, the Nikkei Business Review reported late Monday. Both companies are set to announce its plans to invest in the U.S. ahead of the new president's inauguration on Jan. 20.

LG Electronics was down 1.68 percent at 52,700 won each, while Samsung Electronics inched 0.05 percent at 186,2000 won per share.

