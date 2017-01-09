    BREAKING:  Asian stocks lower; ASX down 0.5%, Nikkei slips 0.2%, Kospi off 0.3%

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian stocks lower; ASX down 0.5%, Nikkei slips 0.2%, Kospi off 0.3%

    Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

    Asian markets started Tuesday on the back foot, after the Dow retreated further from the 20,000 mark and oil prices plunged as much as 4 percent overnight.

    Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.46 percent in early trade, weighed heavily by losses in its energy sub-index as oil prices plunge.

    Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 opened down 0.2 percent, like due to the yen's strength.

    Shares of Toyota were down 0.14 percent to 6,922 yen each, after itsNorth American Chief Executive Jim Lentz announced on Monday that it would invest $10 billion over the next five years in the U.S. to meet demand and upgrade plants and build more fuel-efficient models.The Japanese automaker has recently been criticized by President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter for shifting the production of its Corolla to Mexico from Canada.

    But Toyota's Lentz said in an interview at the Detroit auto show that this investment was not in response to Trumps' latest tweet, but part of Toyota's business strategy.

    Over in South Korea, the Kospi was down 0.26 percent in opening trade.

    South Korean electronic giants LG and Samsung consider building U.S. factories for the production of home appliances to appease Trump, the Nikkei Business Review reported late Monday. Both companies are set to announce its plans to invest in the U.S. ahead of the new president's inauguration on Jan. 20.

    LG Electronics was down 1.68 percent at 52,700 won each, while Samsung Electronics inched 0.05 percent at 186,2000 won per share.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    On the economic data calendar, Australia will announce November retail sales, while China's Consumer Price index and Producer Price index are due.

    "Inflation data from China could set the regional tone. Consumer prices are anticipated to show a modest slowing in growth rates, but the PPI is forecast to accelerate from 3.3 percent to 4.6 percent," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in a note on Tuesday.

    "A read of this magnitude could reverse industrial commodity weakness, and add a fillip to any late session buying," he added.

    Stateside, the Dow Jones industrial average retreated from its march to 20,000, slipped 0.38 percent to 19,887.38, while theS&P 500fell 0.35 percent to end at 2,268.9 while the Nasdaq composite finished up 0.19 percent, to 5,531.82.

    In currency markets, the dollar index lost ground to trade at 101.84, compared to highs of 102.29 yesterday. The yen rose against the dollar at 115.88, while the Australian dollar was stronger at $0.7357.

    Crude prices dropped 4 percent on Monday during U.S. hours, on concerns that record Iraqi crude exports and rising U.S. production would undermine the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries recent deal to cut supply. In Iraq, oil exports from the southern Basra ports reached a record high of 3.51 million barrels per day in December, Reuters reported.

    U.S. crude fell $2.03 at $51.96 a barrel, while Brent finished down $2.16 at $54.94.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    7203.T
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---