BMW remains committed to its new Mexican plant, despite Trump’s recent tweets

Auto giant BMW remains "committed" to its new plant based in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, even though President-elect Donald Trump has recently taken to Twitter to criticize some automakers on imported vehicles.



The U.K. branch of the BMW Group confirmed that the group was "committed" to its new Mexican plant and that the cars which would be produced in Mexico, would be sold globally, not just in North America.

"BMW Group is committed to its new plant in Mexico," a BMW Group spokesman said in an email sent to CNBC on Monday.



"BMW is a global company and our new plant now under construction in San Luis Potosi, is part of our expanding global production network of 31 plants in 14 countries that supply our worldwide sales network in more than 140 countries."

"Construction is progressing in order to meet the scheduled 2019 production start and the BMW 3 Series Sedan will be built at the plant from 2019 onwards. Production is planned for the world market, not only North America, and the planned capacity will be a maximum of 150,000 units," the spokesman added.