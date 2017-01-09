Google wants to get more Indian businesses online

Google's bid to target emerging markets now includes encouraging small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India to make the move online.

"Small businesses that are online actually grow significantly faster," said Rajan Anandan, vice president of Southeast Asia and India at Google.

A study published by Google and KPMG this month found that small businesses in India with a web presence grow their revenues twice as fast as those that without one in 2016.

Titled "Impact of internet and digitisation on SMBs in India," the study also revealed that 51 percent of digitally enabled SMBs were able to sell to customers beyond city boundaries in comparison to just 29 percent of offline SMBs last year.