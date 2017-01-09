How Lil Wayne is bolstering virtual reality technology

Hulu is getting a lot of musical artists excited about virtual reality technology, thanks to an unexpected evangelist: Lil Wayne.

His website, Weezy, is "an early adopter" of the technology platform, and helped inspire Hulu's new collaboration with Live Nation, "On Stage," executives said at this year's CES technology trade show last week.

"He's the real deal," Kevin Chernett, Live Nation's executive vice president of global partnerships and content distribution, said at a panel discussion.

"His team would tell you he's in VR all the time," said Noah Heller, Hulu's vice president of emerging technology. "He's using it. He's loving it."

Each episode of "On Stage" will feature a different artist. In the first episode, viewers join Lil Wayne's skateboarding crew as they play a concert and explore New Orleans. After seeing what Hulu was able to capture with Lil Wayne, other artists have come on board, Heller said. The next episode will feature electronic dance music group Major Lazer going to a yard party in Jamaica.