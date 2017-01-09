Another way to improve your listening skills is to speak up. Do this both at the time of your review and in a follow-up meeting that you schedule for the week or two right after your review, as well as throughout the year.

"Ask a lot of questions," said Behera. "When your manager gives you broad feedback, ask for specific examples. That's the only way you can improve."

For example, if your superiors think you need to adjust your attitude, find out what they mean by that and ask for specific examples. Was there a joke that you made one time that put people off? Have there been instances when you've said no to additional work that made you seem like you were not a team player? Were there particular meetings or company social events that you missed?

On top of being better able to fix what they think you're doing wrong, understanding their reasoning may give you the opportunity to explain your side and work out a way to improve the situation for everyone.

Even if your review was positive overall, there is one question in particular Behera recommended asking: "What else can I do?"

Especially if you have a be-your-buddy kind of boss, you might not be getting the constructive feedback you need in order to do better. And you want to do better every year.

"If you don't improve every year, you're not going to stay on par with everyone else who is trying to," Behera said. "That' really the only way to stay ahead."

Also, given your boss's feedback, you'll have a better idea of whether you even want to stay where you are. Perhaps some of the criticism you've gotten — about your bad attitude, as in the example above — is more about you and how you fit in with your colleagues and company rather than your performance or anything you can reasonably fix.

"If you find you're not a culture fit with your company, you're not going to be very effective there, and it's not going to work very well for you," said Behera. "At that point, what's best for your career long term is to go to a company that matches how you work."