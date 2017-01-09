New York City wants more information on where you're going

New York City wants more information on where you've been, where you're going and whom you're with.

The city — which already has a database on many residents, drivers and nondrivers — has recently launched initiatives that will, among other things, track drivers and passengers entering and leaving the city, as well as where cabs and ride-hailing services pick you up and drop you off.

At a hearing last Wednesday, representatives from Uber, Lyft and black car services pushed back against an NYC Taxi & Limousine Commission proposal that would require them to report passenger drop-off locations.

They argued that the TLC has all the information it needs to address driver fatigue — its stated aim — since the companies already report pickup location and trip duration.

"By adding drop-off time and location … the privacy risk posed by this dataset grows substantially, offering the TLC and anyone else who accesses this information a comprehensive 360-degree view into the movements and habits of individual New Yorkers," privacy advocates wrote in a letter to the TLC last month.