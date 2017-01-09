Obama administration lowers government mortgage costs, claims Trump won’t reverse

Future borrowers are about to get a break on their monthly mortgage payments — a parting gift to the housing market from the Obama administration, which may or may not be returned by the Trump administration.

The Federal Housing Administration, the government insurer of low down-payment home loans, is reducing the annual mortgage insurance premium by 25 basis points, which it says will save FHA borrowers an average $500 this year.



The FHA's insurance fund was a major player in the housing bailout, offering borrowers the only low down-payment option available. Borrowers can put as little as 3.5 percent down on a home with a mortgage backed by the FHA.

In 2008, at the height of the crisis, nearly one-quarter of new loans were backed by the FHA. That is now down to about 1 in 6. The housing bailout, however, put the FHA in the red for several years, but strict underwriting and numerous premium hikes totaling 150 basis points, pulled it out.

The FHA's insurance fund has gained $44 billion in value since 2012, according to the agency, and its capital ratio has been above the required 2 percent level for two years.