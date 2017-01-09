Sell Coca-Cola on weak soda sales, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs lowered its rating for Coca-Cola shares to sell from neutral, saying the company's earnings results will come in below expectations in the coming year.



"KO's sales growth is also likely to again be sub-par in 2017, as we see its organic sales growth continuing to lag the global non-alcoholic beverage category given a portfolio mix that still skews to slower-growth categories," analyst Judy Hong wrote in a note to clients Monday. "We expect KO to be a relative underperformer in staples again in 2017 based on downside risk we see to consensus estimates on refranchising/FX headwind to EPS."

Hong lowered her Coca-Cola price target to $39 from $41, representing 7 percent downside from Friday's close.

