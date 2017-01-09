Three new iPads to jumpstart Apple's business this spring, top analyst says

Plans for three new iPad models could revive tablet sales for Apple, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at KGI Securities, cited by 9to5Mac.

In the second quarter the company will release a new version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as a mid-range and low-priced option, according to 9to5Mac's report. The mid-range model, either 10 inches or 10.5 inches, will have a faster chip and the screen will cover more of the front of the tablet, Kuo wrote in the note obtained by 9to5Mac.

Kuo has long expected new iPads to be released this year, to supplement Apple's new MacBook line.



Apple's iPad shipments declined 7 percent year-over-year in the fourth fiscal quarter, reported at the end of October. Kuo reportedly said he expects Apple's iPad prospects to improve with the new models, thanks to lower supply chain costs and a wider variety of attractive options for businesses.

