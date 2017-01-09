Tim Ferriss: 3 things you should do every day if you want to be successful

Meditating

Ferriss recommends a brief meditation first thing after waking up each day.

It took Ferriss a while to get into meditation, he says in a podcast episode about his own morning routine. But 80 percent of world-class performers meditate, he says, so he eventually got in the habit.

His practice takes up 21 minutes a day: One minute to get settled and 20 minutes to meditate.

Ferriss recommends a couple of apps for help getting started: Headspace or Calm.

"Start small, rig the game so you can win it, get in five sessions before you get too ambitious with length," says Ferriss. "You have to win those early sessions so you establish it as a habit, so you don't have the cognitive fatigue of that practice."



