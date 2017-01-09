Tim Ferriss: 3 things you should do every day if you want to be successful

Tim Ferriss is obsessed with excellence. His life's work is understanding greatness and making it into a formula more people can follow.
He wrote "The 4-Hour Workweek," "The 4-Hour Body" and "The 4-Hour Chef," all of which focus on efficiency, productivity and optimization.
In Ferriss' new book, "Tools of Titans," he distills 10,000 pages of notes that he took in the course of interviews with more than 200 world-class performers and experts on his popular podcast, The Tim Ferriss Show, and comes up with some key takeaways.