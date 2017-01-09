US dealmaking kicks off 2017 with biggest start in 7 years

Nine days into the new year, and U.S. corporate deal announcements are off to their quickest pace by value since 2010, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

More than $18 billion in U.S. mergers and acquisitions were announced Monday, bringing the year-to-date value of deals to $35.7 billion, said Richard Peterson, senior director at S&P. That's more than twice the $16.1 billion in U.S. deals in the same period last year.



"It's probably a continuation of the broader trend that's been going on, not only for last year but for the last couple years — four consecutive years of more than $1 trillion in M&A," Peterson said, noting corporate deals in health care should continue.