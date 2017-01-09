    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge higher; bond investors eye data

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning as investors eyed economic data on the first trading day of the week.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4011 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9829 percent.

    On the data front, Monday will see consumer credit for November released at 3 p.m ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.49 a barrel on Monday morning, down 1.02 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.46 a barrel, down 0.96 percent.

    Oil prices slipped on Monday as increased exports from Iran appeared to weaken the efforts by other oil producers to curtail global oversupply.

