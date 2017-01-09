US Treasurys edge higher; bond investors eye data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4011 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9829 percent.

On the data front, Monday will see consumer credit for November released at 3 p.m ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.49 a barrel on Monday morning, down 1.02 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.46 a barrel, down 0.96 percent.

Oil prices slipped on Monday as increased exports from Iran appeared to weaken the efforts by other oil producers to curtail global oversupply.