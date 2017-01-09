Why your estate needs a 'Titanic clause'

When two parties with intertwined estates die in the same event or accident, it's not always possible to determine who died first. That can lead to some confusion over who gets what; for example, in a married couple that each named the other as the primary beneficiary.



So-called simultaneous death clauses specify which person should be deemed to have died first, which can be an important consideration for estate taxes and the ultimate direction of the bequests, said Russell Fishkind, an attorney with Saul Ewing in Princeton, New Jersey.

"The simultaneous death clause should fit like a glove," he said — there needs to be one spouse designated as the first to die, and the other as the second to die.

Without that language, your estate might be subject to the Uniform Simultaneous Death Act that some states have adopted, Fishkind said. That sets out that if two or more people die within 120 hours of one another and no other will or document has planned for that situation, each is considered to have predeceased the other. (So in the case of that married couple, the husband's other heirs would get his estate as if the wife had predeceased him, and the wife's other heirs would get her estate as if the husband had predeceased her.)