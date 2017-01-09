Why your estate needs a 'Titanic clause'

Your estate might need a Plan B.
When you're drawing up a will, the assumption is typically that you'll be the first to die; your assets distributed to a spouse, children, grandchildren and other loved ones. But accidents and crimes can claim several lives in one swoop.
And as several recent celebrity deaths highlight, it's not unheard of for loved ones to die in close proximity — Carrie Fisher passed away a day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds, while Zsa Zsa Gabor's son died a week after she did.
Without proper preparation, those kinds of situations could snarl your estate plan, potentially reducing the value of assets you bequeath or putting them in the hands of people you never intended to receive them.