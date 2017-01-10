Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson's confirmation to become the nation's top diplomat will be highly contentious event, if statements from Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are any indication.

Most of the Democrats on the committee and one Republican — Sen. Marco Rubio — have said they have serious concerns about Tillerson's nomination. The other Republican committee members either praised Tillerson's business experience in brief comments or have not issued official statements on the pick.



The Wednesday hearing was always bound to be remarkable. Tillerson will be the first modern nominee for Secretary of State who is better known as a businessman than a statesman or civil servant.