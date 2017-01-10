Most American voters think Donald Trump should delete his account.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday showed 64 percent of voters surveyed think Trump should not keep a personal Twitter account while in the White House. Only 32 percent of those polled said he should maintain his personal account.

Trump used the social media platform frequently during his campaign and continues to do so after his presidential election victory, attacking rivals, highlighting media coverage he views as negative and weighing in on foreign and economic policy. While Trump's team sees Twitter as a way to directly get its message to voters, critics have slammed his penchant for late-night tweets and 140-character responses to delicate issues, like U.S. relations with China and Russia.

Republican voters narrowly said Trump should keep his account by a 49 percent to 45 percent margin. Only 18 percent of Democrats said he should maintain his personal account, while 80 percent said he should not. Independents said he should scrap his account by a 65 percent to 31 percent margin.

Voters who are 18 to 34-years-old most strongly said Trump should get rid of his account, with 71 percent supporting the move.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9 and surveyed 899 voters with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.3 percentage points.



Trump's administration will inherit the "@POTUS" and "@WhiteHouse" Twitter accounts from the Obama administration.

Trump's reliance on the account relative to traditional statements or press conferences has also made it a potentially tempting target for hackers.



In a Quinnipiac poll released in late November, 59 percent of people said Trump should not keep his personal Twitter, while 35 percent said he should.

