Apple and other tech retrace steps after Trump's automaker critiques, Cramer says

Apple and other top tech companies reconsidered taking operations abroad after President-elect Donald Trump blasted automakers for moving production to Mexico, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Tuesday.

"When the auto companies are targeted, I think they pretty much said, 'You know what, we're going to rethink taking things to Mexico,'" Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

On Monday, Apple requested to expand its production capabilities in its facility in Mesa, Arizona, according to a federal government filing.

Trump has previously pushed Apple to bring manufacturing in the U.S.

Trump recently stepped up his criticism of the auto industry, attacking General Motors and Toyota. The president-elect had previously blasted Ford Motor as well for its plans to move small car production to Mexico. The company, however, said last week it will cancel production of a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico, and will instead invest $700 million in Flat Rock, Michigan.